THE INTERNATIONAL Labor Organization (ILO) says government should quickly ratify Convention 190 which aims at eliminating violence and harassment in work places. In an interview, ILO senior regional gender specialist Mwila Chigaga said employees who were victims of violence and harassment could not be. “The International labor Organization on 19th of June 2019 adopted a new international labour standard which is on eliminating violence and harassment in the world of work convention 190. It was adopted with overwhelming support. So what we are trying to do as ILO is trying...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.