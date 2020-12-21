Green Party president Peter Sinkamba says he was very shocked by criticism that instead of paying back illegal salaries on behalf of Home Affairs Minister and former Copperbelt minister Mwenya Musenge, he should have given the money to the poor when that is exactly what he had done. On Friday, Sinkamba paid K30, 000 and K25,000 for Musenge and Kampyongo respectively, promising to clear the rest before January 5. In an interview, Sinkamba said the two were his close friends and he didn’t want them to defy the Constitutional Court....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.