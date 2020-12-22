Chief Justice Irene Mambilima with her deputy Micheal Musonda at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross during the funeral service of Constitutional Court judge Enoch Mulembe on December 21, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CHIEF Justice Irene Mambilima says the Judiciary will remember and honour Constitutional Court Judge Enock Mulembe’s memory for his selfless service to the institution and the cause of justice, as well as the promotion of human rights. And Justice Mambilima says the judge will fondly be remembered not only for his well-reasoned decisions, but also his wise counsel to lawyers and litigants alike. Meanwhile, Attorney General Likando Kalaluka says Zambia has lost a focused and courageous judge, adding that judge Mulembe will be remembered as a resolute champion of justice,...