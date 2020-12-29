President Edgar Lungu toasts with Inspector General of police Kakoma Kanganja during the 2019 Zambia Police annual ball at ZNS Chamba Valley in Lusaka on January 10, 2020 Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says the shooting report which he ordered last week is not conclusive. And President Lungu has terminated the contract of Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations Bonnie Kapeso and his counterpart in charge of administration Eugene Sibote, replacing them with Charity Katanga and Richard Mweene respectively. According to a statement from Special Assistant to the Press for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, Tuesday, said the Head of State said the report was not conclusive as yet and asked he the Inspector General of...