State House special assistant to the President for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe addresses journalists at State House on February 19, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SPECIAL Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe says the President Edgar Lungu will not succumb to public pressure to fire Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo over last month’s fatal police shooting because Cabinet changes remain the Head of State’s prerogative. Last week, aspiring 2021 PF presidential candidate Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) demanded Kampyongo’s dismissal, saying State Prosecutor Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda’s blood was on his hands following the deadly police shootings around the Force Headquarters area on December 23. But commenting on Fube’s appeal,...