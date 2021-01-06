Pallbearers during Zachariah Chavula's requiem mass at Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on January 5, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SCORES of mourners gathered at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Tuesday, to pay their last respect to Hot FM chief executive officer Zachariah Chavula. Chavula, who passed away last Thursday, was described as a visionary, loving and kind man. Speaking during the church service, Hot media group executive chairperson Oscar Chavula said his nephew, Zachariah, was a man full of vision, kind, loving and a hardworking man. He said Zachariah would be remembered as a strong media personality. “Zach was a proper cool guy! I have known Zach...