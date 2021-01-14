BISHOP Donald Chirambo of Ndola’s Beacon of Hope Tabernacle Church has been sued for adultery. In this matter, Bishop Chirambo is alleged to have an adulterous relationship with a married congregant. This is according to a divorce petition filed in the Ndola High Court by Christopher Mulenga in which he wants his marriage to his wife Susan to be dissolved. He said on one occasion, he was told by an unknown man that his wife was involved in an adulterous relationship with Bishop Chirambo and that the evidence could be...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.