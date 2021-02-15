HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says none of the nearly 1.6 million National Registration Cards (NRCs) issued to eligible Zambians between August 1 and November 4, 2020, were given to foreign nationals. Speaking during a ministerial statement on the purported issuance of registration cards to non-eligible persons in Parliament, Thursday, Kampyongo insisted that the Ministry did not issue foreigners NRCs, contrary to a misconception. “Between 1st August and 4th November, 2020, outreach activities were conducted in the form of a mobile National Registration exercise. This undertaking was countrywide and was...



