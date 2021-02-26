CHISHIMBA Kambwili says he is still NDC president, describing the meeting hosted by his vice Joseph Akafumba and secretary general Bridget Atanga as illegal. And Kambwili has insisted that the UPND Alliance is highly disrespectful because it does not honour its partners but only serves the interests of UPND. Addressing journalists at an emergency briefing at his residence in Lusaka, Thursday, Kambwili said according to the party constitution, a president could only be removed from office after a full council of the Central Committee sitting. “I was surprised that this...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.