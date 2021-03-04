CATHOLIC Diocese of Ndola Bishop Benjamin Phiri says clergymen will face a lot of temptations from political figures who would wish to be elected to various offices this year. Bishop Phiri, however, says the Church should not be used as a political ground. This is according to his 2021 Lenten Message in which he invited the faithful to pray for unity and tolerance in the Church. In a message titled: “That We May Be One Through the Cross”, Bishop Phiri articulated the importance of the Lenten season, the Year of...
Menu