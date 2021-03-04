CATHOLIC Diocese of Ndola Bishop Benjamin Phiri says clergymen will face a lot of temptations from political figures who would wish to be elected to various offices this year. Bishop Phiri, however, says the Church should not be used as a political ground. This is according to his 2021 Lenten Message in which he invited the faithful to pray for unity and tolerance in the Church. In a message titled: “That We May Be One Through the Cross”, Bishop Phiri articulated the importance of the Lenten season, the Year of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.