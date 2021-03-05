PF NATIONAL mobilisation chairman Richard Musukwa says he is studying some PF members’ recent donations to their constituents despite banning the practice last month. And Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) general secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya hopes that the recent announcement by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) that they are investigating donations by PF members and the splashing of cash on social media will not turn out to be a “sanitisation process”. When asked to comment on the continued donations that had persisted, even after...



