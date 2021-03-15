ARCHBISHOP Telesphore Mpundu says church leaders have banded with criminals and government in looting and plundering Zambia’s resources through ongoing donations derived from unexplained income. In an interview, Archbishop Mpundu wondered how a committed priest and a bishop could be silent in the face of extremely bad governance, but remain happy to continue receiving various cash donations from the ruling party whose source remained unknown. “I do not know how a committed Christian, who is also a priest and a bishop, can choose to be silent in the face of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.