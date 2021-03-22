Former commerce minister Dipak Patel follows the launch of the 2012 World Bank Tourism in Africa report at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on November 13, 2013 - Picture by Joseph Mwenda

FORMER commerce minister Dipak Patel says government is very much aware that starting an airline is a disaster in the making. Last week, Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya said it was difficult to determine when Zambia Airways would be launched because it was not a government company. Commenting on this in an interview, Patel said he was not surprised by government’s consistent inconsistencies on all matters to do with the economy. “Firstly, I am not surprised at this government’s consistent inconsistencies on all matters economically. Anyone with any basic...