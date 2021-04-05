Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) chapter president Kalungu Joseph Sampa gives a speech at the 20th anniversary gala dinner at Mika, Chamba Valley Exotic Hotel in Lusaka on November 27, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) says the acquisition of questionable monies from unofficial sources may lead to incidences of state capture as well as policy capture. The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has continued to probe Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji after summoning him for questioning to establish the source of funds he used to buy his US$1.4 million helicopter in December 2020. And a News Diggers investigation revealed that Malanji funds his procurement transactions using a company called Gibson Power Supplies, which he owns and controls, and the Kitwe-based Royal Gibson...