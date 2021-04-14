DEMOCRATIC Party leader Harry Kalaba has charged that the PF government wants to continue being in power so that they can carry on with corruption. And Kalaba says authorities should take interest in knowing the kind of business Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji is doing in the Middle East. On Monday, Malanji donated K600,000 to marketeers in Solwezi District and further claimed that the money he made from the Middle East was clean, as he was paying 20 per cent withholding. But in an interview, Monday, Kalaba expressed shock at...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.