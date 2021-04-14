UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema addresses delegates during the launch of the party Manifesto at Falls Way in Lusaka on April 9, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

TRANSPORT and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya says the opposition UPND has embarrassed itself by releasing a plagiarised manifesto. Speaking when he appeared on Diamond TV’s ‘Diamond Live’, Monday evening, Kafwaya said the opposition party had cheated on their manifesto because it was not their work. “Releasing a manifesto is some effort and you [would] want to congratulate [the] UPND but you see, releasing a plagiarised manifesto is actually a bad effort. And because of that plagiarism, you want to ask them to withdraw it because that is not their work,...