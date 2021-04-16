PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has called on Judges to exercise impartiality and high levels of integrity in the discharge of their duties ahead of the August elections. And President Lungu says his government is addressing funding to the Judiciary to meet Judges’ entitlements as provided for under the law. The Head of State was speaking, Thursday, during the swearing-in ceremony for Judges of the Supreme Court, Constitutional Court and Court of Appeal. Those sworn in are Constitutional Court Judges; Justice Mwila Chitabo, SC, Justice Mathew Kasonde Chisunka and Justice Judy Zulu...



