POLICE in Lusaka have arrested and charged Zambian socialite Natasha Shindano alias Mrs Kennedy for administering alcohol to a child. During a live Facebook video last week, Shindano was seen giving alcohol to a girl believed to be under the age of five. In the same video, the child was later seen dancing while Shindano was cheering her in the background. Following this development, the police instituted investigations into the matter and called upon members of the public who had information which would lead to the identification of the woman...



