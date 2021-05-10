PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says former Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya, Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela and former General Education Minister David Mabumba have retained their adoptions in Luapula Province. And Mwila says the central committee has not adopted former Minister of Community Development and Social Services Emerine Kabanshi, Minister of General Education Dennis Wanchinga, among others. Speaking when he unveiled the adopted candidates for Luapula Province, Sunday, Mwila disclosed that out of the 14 constituencies, they have just maintained seven parliamentarians. “On the Parliamentary, out of the...



