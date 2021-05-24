A MINISTRY of Health audit of accounts for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 has revealed that drugs and medical supplies costing over K166 million reported to have been dispatched from Medical Stores Limited to 23 health stations did not reach the destinations as at April 30, 2021. The report has also revealed that Lewanika General Hospital in Mongu received 189,300 medical kits from Medical Stores after their expiry date, and a physical inspection found that 60,000 Vacuum red top blood collection tubes of medical supplies were still in...



