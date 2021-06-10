THE ZAMBIA army says there is no need for members of the public in Lusaka to panic because of the military procession witnessed yesterday, saying the defence wing was carrying out rehearsals ahead of the Defence Force Day. In an interview, Wednesday, Zambia Army Director General for Civil Military Affairs Brigadier General Genoh Muke said that people should not be worried to see soldiers passing with warheads as they were only preparing for their day which falls every year on June 13. Wednesday morning soldiers were seen on the streets...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.