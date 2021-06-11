UPND chairperson for mobilisation and strategy Sylvia Masebo says the party needs to protect its president from being killed ahead of the August polls because he is the only hope for Zambia currently. And Masebo says President Edgar Lungu’s appetite for power is dangerous to the country’s democracy and peace. Meanwhile, Masebo says the watermelon formula is meant to help civil servants so that they can stay in employment, but vote UPND when election time comes. In an interview, Wednesday, Masebo said Hakainde Hichilema was the only hope that Zambians...



