Electoral Commission of Zambia corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga makes her submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ECZ corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga says the Commission is engaging the Zambians United for Sustainable Development party (ZUSD) on whether they will be fielding another candidate in Mandevu following Melody Musutu’s death. In an interview, Luhanga said the party would be allowed to field another candidate as long as they pay the nomination fees. “We are engaging the party and we will give an advisory concerning the same. We engaged the party this morning and they have since written to us. The person has died, you can’t deny a...