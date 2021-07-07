CHOMA Central UPND aspiring member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa says it would be asking for too much to insist that President Edgar Lungu should participate in the presidential debate. Commenting on the remarks by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe that President Lungu did not need to take part in a Presidential debate to persuade people to vote for him, Mweetwa said the Head of State had no message for the people. “Zambians are suffering, they have never suffered like this before and this...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.