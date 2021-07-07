Kabwe Central PF Member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube speaks when Zambia Congress of Trade Unions appeared before the Parliamentary Select Committee of the National Assembly on September 17, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

KABWE Central PF aspiring member of parliament Tutwa Ngulube says President Edgar Lungu deserves to be re-elected because he has managed to resuscitate the economy in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview, Ngulube said changing government would overturn all the gains that the ruling party had brought. He added that the Head of State would, however, accept the outcome of the election. “The PF has united the people of Zambia, President Lungu has united the people of Zambia. He has actually managed to resuscitate Zambia’s economy in...