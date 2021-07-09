Patriotic Front (PF) chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on April 12, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MPOROKOSO PF aspiring member of parliament Brian Mundubile says people are being insincere to themselves by focusing on the few challenges faced by the country and forgetting the successes scored by President Edgar Lungu. In an interview, Mundubile said President Lungu was the best candidate contesting the Presidential elections on account of his performance and Christian values. He added that President Lungu had set a backbone for development. “President Lungu is the best candidate in this election on account of his performance, on account of who he is on a...