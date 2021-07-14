Former secretary to the cabinet Leslie Mbula at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Secretary to the Cabinet in Levy Mwanawasa’s government Leslie Mbula says greed and selfishness by politicians often trigger acts of criminality as witnessed in neighbouring South Africa. And Mbula has urged Zambian leaders to listen to those that elected them into power in order to avoid situations that can lead to an economic crisis. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for people to stand against violence in response to the deadly unrest triggered by the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma. At least 20 people have been killed...