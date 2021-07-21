KAPIRI Mposhi UPND aspiring member of parliament Stanley Kakubo says the PF cannot be trusted with Zambia’s future because they have no capacity to deal with the country’s problems. In an interview, Kakubo said the country needed a new beginning. “We need a new beginning, we cannot trust PF with the future of our country and those of our young children. We don’t even understand why President Edgar Lungu wants to have another five years, to achieve what that he did not achieve in the past years? There has been...



