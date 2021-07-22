THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) says programme discussions on an Extended Credit Facility requested by the Zambian authorities will be expected to continue once key policy measures have been undertaken. Responding to a press query on whether the IMF bailout package would be expected before next month’s general elections, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said discussions would continue once key policy measures were taken by the government. “The authorities have requested Fund support for their economic programme to restore macroeconomic stability. Programme discussions on an Extended Credit Facility (ECF) took place...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.