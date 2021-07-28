L-r: Information and Broadcasting Service permanent secretary Amos Malupenga, Zambia National Teachers Union (ZNUT) general secretary Newman Bubala and Public Service Management Division (PSMD) permanent secretary Boniface Chimbwali during a press briefing in Lusaka on June 1, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT has condemned the reported violence allegedly perpetrated by UPND cadres against a ZANIS District Information Officer for Ikelenge district in North-Western Province. In a statement, Tuesday, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga said Journalists needed to conduct their work without fear or intimidation and further called on the police to bring the culprits to book. “Government strongly condemns the reported violence allegedly perpetrated by the UPND cadres against Mr Victor Mwila, a Zambian News and Information Services (ZANIS) District Information Officer for Ikelenge district in...