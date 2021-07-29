THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has with immediate effect suspended political campaigns for the UPND in Ikelenge district, North-Western Province. And the commission has also suspended Sioma Independent parliamentary candidate Amukena Mundia from campaigning in Sioma District. Meanwhile, the first batch of ballot papers arrived in the country yesterday. In a statement, Wednesday, ECZ acting chief electoral officer Royd Katongo urged the police not to allow any political activities for the UPND in Ikelenge and Mundia in Sioma. He added that the Commission was still reviewing other cases reported...



