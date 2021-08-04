FORMER Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema cannot win this month’s general elections because Zambians “don’t like him”. And Lusambo says there is no reason to vote out a government that has improved the lives of the people. In an interview, Tuesday, Lusambo said people don’t like Hichilema. “In 2007, the UPND were saying they were set to be in the State House, in 2010 they said the same thing, in 2014/15 when we lost our republican president Mr Michael Chilufya Sata, they were very confident...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.