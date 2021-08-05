CIVIL Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) Chairperson Judith Mulenga has warned that there might be civil strife should ECZ proceed to disqualify any political party from participating in the upcoming elections based on police investigations alone. On Tuesday, Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga said the Commission would not hesitate to disqualify the UPND from participating in the Kanyama elections if police investigations gave them a reason to do so following the killing of two PF supporters in that area. But in an interview, Mulenga urged ECZ...



