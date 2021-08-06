THE Zambia Civil Aviation Authority says it has not received any application from the UPND or denied any request. On Monday, UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa alleged that Hakainde Hichilema was stranded in Mkushi because CAA and the Zambia Airforce canceled his permit to fly to Mansa. But responding to a press query, CAA Public Relations Manager Sepiso Zimba said there were no circumstances that CAA restricted any person from flying. She added that the Civil Aviation Authority was a professional institution that did not involve itself in partisan politics. “The...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.