UPND Alliance chairperson Charles Milupi at the joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND Alliance chairperson Charles Milupi says the alliance remains confident of scooping this week’s general elections given the overwhelming support from Zambians. And NDC president Josephs Akafumba says it will be suicidal to vote for PF because it has two visionless people leading it. At a media briefing, Monday, Milupi said numbers which gather around UPND Alliance leader Hakainde Hichilema wherever he goes are an indication that people are with him. “We in the UPND Alliance have traversed the length and breadth of this country under very difficult circumstances. Despite...