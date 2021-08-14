The Electoral Commission of Zambia has announced consolidated results from 31 more of the 156 constituencies with UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema maintaining a comfortable lead by 461,689 votes.
The consolidated results for 62 constituencies is as follows:
UPND 1,024,212
PF 562,523
The results for the 31 constituencies announced at 21:00 hours on Saturday are:
Chipili – PF 10,047
UPND 4,789
Shiwangandu – PF 19,129
UPND 5,513
Itezhi-tezhi – UPND 26,069
PF 2,443
Mazabuka – UPND 39,554
PF 5,468
Zambezi East – UPND 18,271
PF 1,393
Solwezi East – UPND 11,582
PF- 1,575
Sinazongwe – UPND 48,334
PF 1,683
Siavonga – UPND 20,625
PF 1,356
Chinkankata – UPND 29,749
PF 966
Senga Hill – UPND 13,017
PF 10,673
Serenje – PF 9,887
UPND 7,085
Kafue – UPND 33,647
PF 20,183
Chasefu – PF 18,222
UPND 15,551
Bangweulu – PF 25,475
UPND 9,598
Lukasha – PF 30,101
UPND 10,238
Mbala – UPND 15,477
PF 14,821
Namwala – UPND 34,992
PF 1,376
Kaoma Central – UPND 17,886
PF 2,725
Mkaika – PF 14,265
UPND 13,004
Kawambwa – PF 14,080
UPND 6,529
Chimbamilonga – PF 12,212
UPND 7,861
Nkeyema – UPND- 15,834
PF 1,305
Lubansenshi – PF 17,182
UPND 8,907
Lusaka Central – UPND 38,835
PF 26,318
Chavuma – UPND 13,758
PF 2,925
Kankoyo – UPND 8,104
PF 6,721
Solwezi West – UPND 33,301
PF 1,631
Mufumbwe – UPND 22,162
PF 2,279
Next update is at 12:00 hours tomorrow.