The Electoral Commission of Zambia has announced consolidated results from 31 more of the 156 constituencies with UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema maintaining a comfortable lead by 461,689 votes.

The consolidated results for 62 constituencies is as follows:

UPND 1,024,212
PF 562,523

The results for the 31 constituencies announced at 21:00 hours on Saturday are:

Chipili – PF 10,047
UPND 4,789

Shiwangandu – PF 19,129
UPND 5,513

Itezhi-tezhi – UPND 26,069
PF 2,443

Mazabuka – UPND 39,554
PF 5,468

Zambezi East – UPND 18,271
PF 1,393

Solwezi East – UPND 11,582
PF- 1,575

Sinazongwe – UPND 48,334
PF 1,683

Siavonga – UPND 20,625
PF 1,356

Chinkankata – UPND 29,749
PF 966

Senga Hill – UPND 13,017
PF 10,673

Serenje – PF 9,887
UPND 7,085

Kafue – UPND 33,647
PF 20,183

Chasefu – PF 18,222
UPND 15,551

Bangweulu – PF 25,475
UPND 9,598

Lukasha – PF 30,101
UPND 10,238

Mbala – UPND 15,477
PF 14,821

Namwala – UPND 34,992
PF 1,376

Kaoma Central – UPND 17,886
PF 2,725

Mkaika – PF 14,265
UPND 13,004

Kawambwa – PF 14,080
UPND 6,529

Chimbamilonga – PF 12,212
UPND 7,861

Nkeyema – UPND- 15,834
PF 1,305

Lubansenshi – PF 17,182
UPND 8,907

Lusaka Central – UPND 38,835
PF 26,318

Chavuma – UPND 13,758
PF 2,925

Kankoyo – UPND 8,104
PF 6,721

Solwezi West – UPND 33,301
PF 1,631

Mufumbwe – UPND 22,162
PF 2,279

Next update is at 12:00 hours tomorrow.