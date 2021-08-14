ECZ chairperson Esau Chulu with his deputy Emily Sikazwe at the national result centre at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on August 14, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has announced consolidated results from 31 more of the 156 constituencies with UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema maintaining a comfortable lead by 461,689 votes.

The consolidated results for 62 constituencies is as follows:

UPND 1,024,212

PF 562,523

The results for the 31 constituencies announced at 21:00 hours on Saturday are:

Chipili – PF 10,047

UPND 4,789

Shiwangandu – PF 19,129

UPND 5,513

Itezhi-tezhi – UPND 26,069

PF 2,443

Mazabuka – UPND 39,554

PF 5,468

Zambezi East – UPND 18,271

PF 1,393

Solwezi East – UPND 11,582

PF- 1,575

Sinazongwe – UPND 48,334

PF 1,683

Siavonga – UPND 20,625

PF 1,356

Chinkankata – UPND 29,749

PF 966

Senga Hill – UPND 13,017

PF 10,673

Serenje – PF 9,887

UPND 7,085

Kafue – UPND 33,647

PF 20,183

Chasefu – PF 18,222

UPND 15,551

Bangweulu – PF 25,475

UPND 9,598

Lukasha – PF 30,101

UPND 10,238

Mbala – UPND 15,477

PF 14,821

Namwala – UPND 34,992

PF 1,376

Kaoma Central – UPND 17,886

PF 2,725

Mkaika – PF 14,265

UPND 13,004

Kawambwa – PF 14,080

UPND 6,529

Chimbamilonga – PF 12,212

UPND 7,861

Nkeyema – UPND- 15,834

PF 1,305

Lubansenshi – PF 17,182

UPND 8,907

Lusaka Central – UPND 38,835

PF 26,318

Chavuma – UPND 13,758

PF 2,925

Kankoyo – UPND 8,104

PF 6,721

Solwezi West – UPND 33,301

PF 1,631

Mufumbwe – UPND 22,162

PF 2,279

Next update is at 12:00 hours tomorrow.