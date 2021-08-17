PRESIDENT-ELECT Hakainde Hichilema says he will raise the standard of transforming the country so high that his successor will have to work harder in order to convince Zambians to give them a chance. And Hichilema says the UPND Alliance will strive to restore national unity, celebrate ethnic diversity and bring an end to the lawlessness which characterised the PF government. Meanwhile, Hichilema has told President Edgar Lungu not to worry, assuring him that “you will be okay”. Speaking at a media briefing, Monday, Hichilema thanked President Lungu for conceding defeat...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.