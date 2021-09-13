SHIWANGANDU PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo says President Hakainde Hichilema did not provide clarity on free education when he addressed Parliament. And Mporokoso PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile says President Hichilema’s speech was a progress report for the former ruling party. Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremonial opening of the first session of the 13th National Assembly, Friday, Kampyongo said access to quality education and free education were two different things. “Access to quality education and free education are two different aspects. We would have loved him...



