PF vice president Given Lubinda says President Hakainde Hichilema has so far scored zero out of 10 since he assumed office. And Lubinda says President Hichilema’s speech during the opening of the 13th National Assembly was not his, arguing that technocrats had written it for President Edgar Lungu in anticipation of his win. Meanwhile, Lubinda says he was shocked to see UPND win last month’s general elections just as they themselves were shocked. Speaking when he featured on Capital FM, Tuesday, Lubinda said President Hichilema had so far failed to...



