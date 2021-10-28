POLICE Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says the owner of the US$800,000 which was allegedly stolen by Mutemwa Mutemwa SC and Detective Chief Inspector Mano Kayombo is being treated as a complainant for now. When asked if the police were questioning Lloyd Chinjenge on the source of the money, which was in bags at the time of the alleged theft, Hamoonga said he was being treated as a complainant for now since the money stolen from him. “There is no issue there because that person is a complainant now. From the statement,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.