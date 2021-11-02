FORMER Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mwimba Malama has urged government to conduct the “clean up” in a fair manner, saying it’s not good to humiliate those suspected to have committed crimes in the previous administration. And Malama has insisted that ZNBC is still only covering the ruling party, despite UPND’s complaints when they were in the opposition. In an interview, Malama said Zambians might have voted for the UPND in order for them to “clean up”, but the process should be done in a fair manner. “The...



