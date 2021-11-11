PF secretary general Davies Mwila says as the party chooses a new leader, that person has to have credibility in order for the party to survive. . In an interview, Mwila said the PF central committee would meet this Saturday in order to chart the way forward. “We are making a decision on Saturday, that’s when we are going to have a central committee. So the central committee will guide, and will give us the way forward. So all the issues pertaining to the conference, organisation of the structures, will…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.