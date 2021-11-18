THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it has written to Tutwa Ngulube Advocates informing them that their client’s documents are still being examined in a matter where former Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya is demanding US$50 million in damages over his “malicious prosecution”. In an interview, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said the Commission wanted to examine everything written in the claim. “We wrote back to the lawyers on Monday confirming to them that we are in receipt and we are examining the document and we will get back to them in…...



