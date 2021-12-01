former Ministry of Transport permanent secretary Misheck Lungu when he apeared before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) at parliament building on November 15, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Transport and Communications Permanent Secretary Misheck Lungu says government paid a deposit of US$ 3 million to Airbus and US$ 400,000 to ATR for the manufacturing of Zambia Airways planes. In an interview, Lungu explained that the agreement was still in effect and the money was a contribution to getting new planes for the airline. “There was an agreement between government, Airbus and ATR to manufacture planes for Zambia Airways. An assessment of other manufacturers such as Boeing also presented their proposals to manufacture planes for Zambia Airways. However,…...