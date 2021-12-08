FORMER second deputy speaker Mwimba Malama says the confusion happening in PF is being brought by people that are aspiring for the presidency. Commenting on PF member Kelvin Kaunda’s remarks in which he challenged former president Edgar Lungu to address the wrangles happening in the party if he was not the architect of the confusion, Malama said Lungu deserved respect. “I don’t agree with him. I think let us spare the former Heads of State from these intra-party politics. I think we as PF need to understand that the president…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.