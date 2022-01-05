THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) yesterday conducted a search at former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo’s house in connection with some alleged corrupt practices. In an interview, Tuesday, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe confirmed the search saying more details would be availed to the public once the investigations reached a conclusive end. “The search is in connection with ongoing investigations. It’s just investigations that we are conducting at the Anti-Corruption Commission, of course, it’s related to corrupt practices. We are not giving any details at the moment because it’s an ongoing case…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.