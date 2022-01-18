NEW Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka says the cancellation of the Kabwata by-election is a blessing in disguise. And in an interview, Monday, Kateka said her party was currently looking for a candidate so that they could participate in the by-election. “You know what, God is a God of second chance and the cancellation of the Kabwata by election has given us a chance to participate in the election. So we are looking for a candidate. We are in the process of looking for a solid candidate and one of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.