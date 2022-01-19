Patriotic Front (PF) chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on April 12, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MPOROKOSO PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile says there is need for law enforcement agencies to investigate all ministers alleged to be involved in corrupt activities. Commenting on President Hakainde Hichilema’s remarks that a clique of criminals whom law enforcement agencies were currently pursuing had now started teaching his ministers and permanent secretaries how to siphon money meant for the poor,Tuesday, Mundubile said both the so called “clique” and Ministers were not immune to the law. “The clique is not amenable to the law, it is not immune to the…...