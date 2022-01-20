THE Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council says the appointment of former Financial Intelligence Centre boss Mary Chirwa as Director General of the Drug Enforcement Commission will accelerate the fight against corruption. And NGOCC has also expressed excitement over the appointment of Daphne Chimuka as Chairperson for the Teaching Service Commission. In a statement, Wednesday, NGOCC executive director Engwase Mwale expressed confidence in Chriwa, saying her presence at DEC would add value to the work of curbing money laundering, drug related crimes and ultimately, the fight against corruption. “NGOCC also salutes…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.