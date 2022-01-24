Chipangali PF MP Andrew Lubusha at Parliament building for the opening of Parliament by President Hakainde Hichilema on September 10, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

AT least K6 billion was paid by the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) to road construction companies owned by Patriotic Front officials and some associated foreign firms, a News Diggers investigation has revealed. According to information obtained from NRFA, about K6 billion was paid to selected firms, and a review of the companies showed that a number of them were owned by PF officials and their relatives. Chipangali PF member of parliament Andrew Lubusha, who is proprietor of Andrich Freights Limited, a firm that got paid over K33.3 million, says…...